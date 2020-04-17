Former FEMA Director Craig Fugate Joins Our Podcast

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate discusses his experience with disasters, why he’s such a strong supporter of radio and the reasons he’s pushing the FCC to get behind Geo-Targeting. LISTEN
