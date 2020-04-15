Ron Stone Had A Big Idea. And It Worked

Back on April 10 Ron Stone launched an idea. He wanted to reach out to independent radio stations across the country and hold a one day nationwide fundraiser to help feed people most impacted by the coronavirus crisis. 1,500 radio stations have responded.

Stone says he wants to thank everyone who responded to the idea for this national fundraiser that will be held on April 30th. “Not to sound cliché but we are making history together. A national promotion of independent stations on this scale has never been done before.”

All audio, video and banners to be used for the radiothon will be ready for download on April 25. Stone also announced that Benztown has joined the effort to help with produce all the audio, video and banners stations will need to promote the event.

You can still join the event HERE