News Anchor, Reporter, Morning Co-Host

One of America’s most respected News-Talk brands, honored for its nationally acclaimed coverage and human outreach during the devastating 2011 Joplin Tornado, and credited for saving “thousands of lives” has a rare morning cast opening.

Today’s KZRG rivals fellow spoken word formats from Kansas City to Tulsa.

Zimmer Marketing would like to meet you since this rare morning opening means opportunity. To fit the profile: experience in or around Talk Radio; News writing and delivery helpful; most of all, a “team player” who will compliment KZRG’s morning cast.

Zimmer-owned KZRG has facilities typically found only in Top 30 markets, a strong culture staff, serving the “four states corner” from Joplin.

We thrive in an innovative environment. The ideal candidate will be able to work in a fast-paced setting and see projects through to completion. We’re looking for coachable individuals who can receive guidance then work independently.

Skills Required:

3+ years of News Anchoring, Reporting, Proficient with Writing, Web Posting, Social Media

Studio Board Operation as needed

Ability to build relationships with the community leaders

Required to maintain a contact list with News Sources

Strong Skills with Radio Automation Systems

Other Skills Required:

Bachelor degree or related experience

Videography skills preferred

Ability to work in a collaborative environment

Practice continual improvement

Ability to take direction then work independently and see a projection to completion

Strong strategic thinking and problem-solving skills

Must be a team player with a good attitude

Desire to work in a fast-paced environment

Possess attention to detail

Must be a self-starter

Benefits:

Salaried (compensation is based on experience)

Excellent benefits including a 401K, medical packages including optional dental and vision.

Vacation time: One week after a year, two weeks after two years and three weeks after seven years.

6 paid holidays and one floating holiday per year.

Five illness days

Ongoing training opportunities

We believe in service to the community and encourage our employees to volunteer in improving the community. Each year Zimmer Radio helps area charities with fundraising efforts including St. Jude, Honor Flight of The Ozarks, American Red Cross, Water Gardens, Special Olympics, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Bright Futures, Heartland K9’s For Veterans, Christmas of Hope, Compass Quest Veteran Services, Firefighters Christmas for Kids, the MDA, and area Humane Societies throughout the 4-State Area.

Zimmer Radio is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Submissions: short resume, audio sampler and a statement of your personal objectives. [email protected]