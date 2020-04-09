Bonneville Has No Plans To Cut Jobs

At its 21 stations covering 6 markets, Bonneville President Darrell Brown says all employees, except for essential personnel are working remotely, and there are no plans to cut jobs. “Full and part-time employees who would otherwise lose hours due to the cancellation of events and some programming are now assisting other departments. We are taking advantage of this time to provide employees with additional training and we hope all employees with extra time will look for safe ways to serve within their neighborhoods and communities.”

Also, during the coronavirus crisis Bonneville has asked its radio stations around the country to up their game when it comes to serving their communities. The sure have, and they’ve shared their plans.

Brown said the company has always put purpose above profit. “Our mission and the reason our company was created was to be a trusted voice that builds up, informs, connects and celebrates the families and communities we serve, and there is a great need right now for all of those things.”

Here are some of the new initiatives and products launched in each market:

Denver: 98.5 KYGO has initiated Front Line Friday on air and website/social to thank everyone working on the front lines–doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery store workers, janitors, delivery people and those who keep Colorado going. In addition, all Bonneville Denver stations are promoting Companies Who Are Hiring and posting jobs on station websites to help many listeners who suddenly are out of work.

Phoenix: At the request of the Arizona Broadcaster Association, KTAR is providing statewide newscasts for other radio groups throughout the state. KTAR is also supporting local businesses through an Open for Business campaign.

Sacramento: Bonneville Sacramento has teamed up with local partners to deliver nutritionist approved Ready to Eat Bags to home-bound seniors who cannot afford them. They are also promoting local business through their Open for Business campaign.

Salt Lake City: Bonneville Salt Lake Stations launched the Stronger Together Utah campaign to promote local businesses. KSL Newsradio is now hosting a daily Coronavirus Call-in show and Coronavirus Q&A podcast and KSL TV is airing a new 4 p.m. newscast to hyper-serve Utahns information about COVID-19.

San Francisco: Bonneville stations in the San Francisco area created We Got This Bay Area to shine a light on local businesses who are open for business providing delivery or take out.

Seattle: Seattle has been at the forefront of the national health crisis and KIRO’s podcast COVID-19: Seattle continues to serve and educate the northwest community. KIRO Radio’s Gee and Ursula Show started a Letters of Hope project to send messages of encouragement to the elderly who are isolated and the workers who care for them. KTTH is highlighting businesses who are helping healthcare workers.

Bonneville continues to offer employees paid hours to volunteer in the community and is teaming up with JustServe and local organizations to find opportunities for their employees to volunteer from home during the pandemic.

Bonneville is also creating online volunteer centers in all their markets.

Bonneville’s parent company DMC will continue to match employee donations to arts, education, health care, and service organizations registered as 501(c)(3) organizations.