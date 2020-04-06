Rural Radio Network Helping Beef Producers

The Nebraska Rural Radio Network will be hosting and airing a webinar to help cattle producers deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The free webinar will run at 6 PM CST on Wednesday, April 8.

In addition to the free online stream, the webinar will air live on the network flagship station, KRVN in Lexington and KTIC in West Point, Nebraska. Network Farm Director Susan Littlefield will host the event with beef industry experts offering insight into the impact on the beef industry, beef demand, restaurants and actions producers can take to mitigate risk.

“The inspiration was simply the desire to help my fellow beef producers better navigate the COVID-19 crisis by providing the most current information available on important topics,” said webinar organizer, Callaway, Nebraska, rancher Jim Jenkins. “That includes the government stimulus program; beef market fundamentals, consumer demand, risk management and international trade.”