Coronaviruse Podcast Episode #15 With Roger Lundeen

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Roger Lundeen is the General Manager for four stations in Galesburg, IL. The company Roger works for is Galesberg Broadcasting and it just so happens that the owner of the company is also the Mayor. LISTEN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here