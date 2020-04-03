Stations Step-Up With Donated Airtime

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) reports local radio and TV stations are embracing the PSA campaign on COVID-19. More than 175,000 PSAs helping educate Americans about preventing the spread of the virus, have aired on broadcast radio and TV.

Since the education initiative’s launch March 12, more than $42 million in airtime has been donated by broadcasters nationwide. The PSA effort is part of a Coronavirus Response Toolkit, an online resource to help broadcast radio and TV stations accurately cover the coronavirus disease and prepare for the impact on their staff, community and businesses.

“The response from America’s local broadcasters to this extraordinary crisis is truly incredible,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “From donating unprecedented airtime for PSAs to promoting struggling small businesses to covering the latest public health developments, I am so proud of radio and TV broadcasters for their support of local communities. As our nation faces these challenging times, broadcasters will continue serving as ‘first informers’ by reporting, comforting and educating.”