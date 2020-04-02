What Do Music Listeners Want to Know?

NuVoodoo Media has been tracking what FM music listeners to get an idea what topics they’re interested in when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the top five topics listeners care about the most.

The top five responses given were:

1) Number of cases around your area

2) New orders and restrictions from local authorities

3) Businesses that are open, but helping to keep customers safe

4) Local people who have COVID-19 (how did they get it?)

5) Getting the government help you deserve

The data was collected by NuVoodoo on March 30 and 31 through over 2,800 interviews in markets across the U.S. with persons 16-54.