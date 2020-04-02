WE WANT YOUR BLAST FROM THE PAST

Thanks to Rick Snyder for this Blast of the Portland, Maine, WJBQ-FM staff with the WJBQ sponsored stock car at Beechridge Motor Speedway in 1977.

Pictured left to right are: midday jock Joe McMillan, PD Mark Osborne (AKA Jeff Ryder), overnight star Christie Max, office manager Joan Glasier, sales manager Doug Finck, evening host the late Dave Cedrone, GM Rick Snyder, and morning guy, Boston radio legend Wally Brine.

