WE WANT YOUR BLAST FROM THE PAST

Thanks to Rick Snyder for this Blast of the Portland, Maine, WJBQ-FM staff with the WJBQ sponsored stock car at Beechridge Motor Speedway in 1977.
Pictured left to right are: midday jock Joe McMillan, PD Mark Osborne (AKA Jeff Ryder), overnight star Christie Max, office manager Joan Glasier, sales manager Doug Finck, evening host the late Dave Cedrone, GM Rick Snyder, and morning guy, Boston radio legend Wally Brine.
You can reach Rick today by e-mail at radioricksnyder.com
I was searching for YourBlast.com and this article came up, such awesome memories!
I remember when Dennis John Cahill painted that studio at WQXA while doing his mid day show. Cahill also met his wife Suzette while at WQXA, she was in the sales department.