Friday Webinar Geared To Helping Salespeople

Many advertisers are worried as they struggle to understand how the coronavirus crisis will impact their business. Sales reps are also in a tough spot. While they empathize with the situation every client is in, they also want to educate advertisers on the importance of marketing during this crisis.

Ryan Dohrn, a 28-year media sales and marketing veteran, has created a 90-minute workshop called, Helping Radio Advertisers Understand the Importance of Marketing Amidst COVID-19.

This webinar will be held live on Friday, March 27th at Noon EST. For those that cannot attend live, a link with the full HD video replay will be sent after the live session has concluded.

Ryan is also using the webinar to raise money for various charity organizations also impacted by the crisis. So, far, Ryan’s webinars have raised $2600 for the Golden Harvest Food Bank.

What Ryan says you will takeaway from his webinar:

How to show empathy without getting into a COVID-19 debate. How to explain the NASCAR effect of getting 3 laps down when advertisers pull ads. How to show examples like Kellogs and Dominos that doubled down on marketing in a crisis and came out as market leaders after a crisis. How to help radio advertisers re-define their core audience for survival. How to use technology to meet with advertisers when face-to-face is not an option.

The cost of Ryan’s webinar is $29 – All proceeds, beyond internal costs, will go to the Golden Harvest Food Bank. The webinar fee Includes a full copy of all Ryan’s research links and materials to use.

