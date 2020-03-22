    The Radio Ink Daily Coronovirus Podcast

    How is radio dealing with the coronavirus crisis? Every morning Radio Ink will have a short interview with a manager from around the country on how they’re dealing with the issue, how advertisers are reacting, and what listeners are saying.

    Our guest list
    Episode #5     – Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti Interviews RAB CEO Erica Farber

    Episode #4 – Tery Garras – Market Manager – Queen B Radio

    Episode #3     – Tim Wenger – Operations Manager Entercom Buffalo

    Episode #2     – Kristin Okesson – Connoisseur Media

    Episode #1     – Rob Cressman – Branding Manager WDRV Chicago

     

