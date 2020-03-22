The Radio Ink Daily Coronovirus Podcast

How is radio dealing with the coronavirus crisis? Every morning Radio Ink will have a short interview with a manager from around the country on how they’re dealing with the issue, how advertisers are reacting, and what listeners are saying.
Our guest list
Episode #5 – Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti Interviews RAB CEO Erica Farber
Episode #4 – Tery Garras – Market Manager – Queen B Radio
Episode #3 – Tim Wenger – Operations Manager Entercom Buffalo
Episode #2 – Kristin Okesson – Connoisseur Media
Episode #1 – Rob Cressman – Branding Manager WDRV Chicago