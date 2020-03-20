It’s A Good Time To Find New Talent

(By Laurie Kahn) Last week Radio Ink ran an article I wrote about opening parameters when looking to hire sellers. I strongly suggested considering part-time sellers and looking outside of media.

Now, with the coronavirus upon us, many quality sellers are out of work. Many have the skills that companies look for in a potential seller. Those stations that struggle to find and hire new sellers can help their communities by putting these displaced employees back to work.

We have seen much success in relocating sellers from retail, cosmetics, the restaurant industry, and those who sell catering to becoming successful media sellers. We have seen people who work at malls in a variety of stores transition easily into media sales. Many are hourly and may jump at the chance to join a company that can offer more career security along with a Monday to Friday workweek.

How can you help your community? By helping those who are out of work, through no fault of their own, to quickly land a job and earn an income.

How can you find, attract, and hire those that are in need?

Pay attention to what businesses in your community are closing and how long they plan to be closed.

Reach out to the HR department of those companies to inquire about posting your opportunity to those out of work.

Remind your staff of your referral program and ask them to start bringing in names of those whom they think would be a good fit.

Update your website to share why you should be considered as a potential employer – talk up the support, training, and leadership that you offer your staff.

Consider hiring part-time or contractors to increase your pool of interested job-seekers.

Create an on-air and social media campaign selling them on your opportunity.

Consider hosting your own virtual career fair and have your team involved to connect while sharing why they like their jobs. Have them interact and get to know the candidates.

Create a press release about your opportunities and share with local news operations, large employers, career service organizations, and your chamber of commerce.

Set up virtual interviews and offer a video tour of your offices so job-seekers can see what it looks like.

This is a trying time for all. Sales will keep happening. Hiring will still be needed. Considering these unemployed workers as potential employees will help everyone.

Laurie Kahn is the creator and founder of Media Staffing Network. She can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]