Coronavirus Radio Update With Queen B’s Tery Garas

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Tery is the Market Manager for Queen B Radio in Spokane where she’s responsible for 7 stations. Her positive attitude and great personality keep things humming during these very interesting times. Listen to Episode #4 on iHeartRadio HERE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here