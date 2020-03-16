Three Females In Country’s Top Ten

It was the biggest story in Nashville during the Country Radio Seminar last month. The lack of radio airplay for female artists is a story that seems to never go away for Country PD’s. Now, for the first time in more then seven years there are three female artists in the top ten.

Variety is reporting it as a sign of hope for “proponents of greater gender parity in the male-dominated format.”

The three female artists sitting in the top ten are: Ingred Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine,” Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” and Marren Morris’ “The Bones.”

