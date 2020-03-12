Morgan Comes Full Circle In D.C. Return

The Musical Soul Food Radio Network recently expanded into several new markets, including Washington, D.C. Its veteran host, Tracy Morgan, has joined the city’s Adult R&B radio station WHUR 96.3 FM with a new 5 a.m. weekday program, Morning Inspirations with Tracy Morgan. The one-hour show is the lead-in to the Steve Harvey Morning Show.

“I’m thrilled to be back on the radio in the market where I started my career,” said Morgan. “It’s also great to be on the historic Howard University campus with this trailblazing station. I look forward to getting everyone’s day started with an hour of uplifting and inspirational music and conversation.”

A DMV native, Morgan has been a PD, Music Director, Producer, and on-air talent for various stations. Currently, she hosts the syndicated midday program on the Rejoice Musical Soul Food Radio Network, and is also the PD for Gospel station WBBP 1480 AM in Memphis. Morgan is a two-time Stellar Gospel Music Award winner as Announcer of the Year. In addition, she was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame in Akron, Ohio, in 2005.