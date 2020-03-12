Getting Happier In The Midst Of Crisis

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to unfold, many may be experiencing a wide range of emotions including anxiety, stress and uncertainty. In an effort to help listeners understand and manage those emotions, ABC Audio’s Ten Percent Happier with Dan Harris podcast will post a bonus episode on Friday, March 13. Harris will sit down for in-depth conversations with experts Dr. Luana Marques, an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and the senior clinical psychologist at the MGH Center for Anxiety and Traumatic Stress Disorders program, and Jay Michaelson, Daily Beast columnist and teacher and editor at Ten Percent Happier. Ten Percent Happier is available for free on all podcast platforms.

This bonus episode is in addition to continuous COVID-19 coverage across ABC News led by Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The latest ABC News reporting on COVID-19 is available HERE.