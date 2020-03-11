“The Breakfast Club” Now International

Canadian content syndication group Orbyt Media and Premiere Networks have entered into a new, expanded agreement to distribute popular Urban Contemporary morning show The Breakfast Club north of the border. The show, which reaches 4.4 million weekly listeners on 90 stations in the U.S., will now be available to Canadian music stations. As part of the agreement, The Breakfast Show joins Toronto’s Hip Hop – FLOW 93-5 in the Monday through Friday, 6–10 a.m. ET time slot, beginning March 16.

“The Breakfast Club is one of the leading taste-makers in Hip Hop, and their brand of entertainment engages millions of fans across multiple platforms,” said Julie Talbott, Premiere Networks President. “We’re excited to work with our partners at Orbyt Media to syndicate The Breakfast Club across Canada, and we couldn’t be happier to mark our expanded partnership by launching The Breakfast Club on Toronto’s only Hip Hop station, FLOW 93-5.”

Orbyt Media and Premiere Networks most recently partnered to bring Country program The Bobby Bones Show, and weekend countdown show Country Top 30 With Bobby Bones, to markets across Canada.