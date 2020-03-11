NAB April Show Canceled; Alternatives Being Considered

The NAB says it’s been monitoring the situation on the coronavirus in the U.S. and around the world, and “it is not possible to move forward with the NAB Show a planned.” NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith said in a statement, “In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April. We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community.

“This was not an easy decision. Fortunately, we did not have to make this decision alone, and are grateful to our NAB Show community for engaging with us as we grappled with the rapidly-evolving situation. This show is as much yours as it is ours, and it is important to us that we move forward together.”

Smith added that the NAB is “still weighing the best potential path forward” under the circumstances.

The statement continued, “For nearly 100 years, NAB Show has provided superior value and the best possible experience for exhibitors and attendees. We knew that if we could not deliver on those expectations, we would not move forward. More importantly, keeping the community safe and healthy is NAB’s highest priority; therefore, we are deferring to the developing consensus from public health authorities on the challenges posed by coronavirus.”