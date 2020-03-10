Caruba To Co-Host Mornings In “Paradise”

Kimmie Caruba is joining KDDB-FM/Waipahu, Hawaii, (102.7 Da Bomb) as morning show co-host with Keola Lui-Kwan on The Keola Show.

Caruba was most recently the night show host on WUSN FM/US99 Chicago, and previously held positions as midday host on KALV FM/Live 101.5 and night host on KMLE Country 107.9. She got her start in radio as an intern with the Fred+Angi morning show on WKSC 103.5 KISS FM.

“Keola and Kimmie make a dynamic team and we’re looking forward to the impact they’ll have on our listeners and our market,” said Kelsey Yogi, Director of Programming.