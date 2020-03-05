Sheehan Named DOS For Two South Florida Stations

South Florida broadcasting company Vic Canales Media Group (VCMG LIVE), has named Martin Sheehan, Director of Sales. He will oversee sales for True Oldies Channel WIRK-HD3/West Palm Beach, FL, and Rock station WSVU/Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Sheehan is a former owner of WTRI radio in Frederick, MD. Most recently he was the Market Manager for Cumulus Media’s Westchester, NY, cluster. He has also held sales leadership roles with Clear Channel, ESPN Radio, Paramount TV, and Viacom.

VCMG LIVE President Victor Canales said, “Martin is a proven leader and a former broadcast radio owner with a history of winning locally with his sales teams. From the first day I met Marty, he impressed me with his hands on, roll-your-sleeves-up approach and his desire to win locally. We look forward to Martin growing the revenue on The True Oldies Channel and The Surf.”