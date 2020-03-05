Kraddick Co-Hosts Launches Fitish

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show co-host, J-Si Chavez, and contributor, Jenna Owens, launched a new podcast called Fitish. Chavez and Owens discuss their life issues and personal realities that they say they have not been able to talk about on the radio.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here