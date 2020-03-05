Kraddick Co-Hosts Launches Fitish

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show co-host, J-Si Chavez, and contributor, Jenna Owens, launched a new podcast called Fitish. Chavez and Owens discuss their life issues and personal realities that they say they have not been able to talk about on the radio.
Kidd Kraddick Morning Show co-host, J-Si Chavez, and contributor, Jenna Owens, launched a new podcast called Fitish. Chavez and Owens discuss their life issues and personal realities that they say they have not been able to talk about on the radio.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.
Radio's Future African American Leaders